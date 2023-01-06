Williams is expected to serve as the Commanders' starting running back Sunday against the Cowboys with Brian Robinson (knee) ruled out for the season finale and with Antonio Gibson (foot/knee) having been placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington reports.

J.D. McKissic (neck) has also been sidelined since early November and won't be activated from IR for Week 18, so the Commanders will close the season without any of their top three running backs entering the campaign. While Gibson was sidelined for last week's loss to Cleveland, Williams saw a healthy amount of work behind Robinson, carrying nine times for 30 yards while reeling in three of five targets for three yards across 31 snaps. His ability to contribute on three downs makes Williams a more appealing fantasy target than Jaret Patterson, who was elevated from the practice squad Thursday and should also have a role in the finale, but more likely as a runner than as a weapon in the passing game. Washington could also bring up Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad to provide additional depth behind Williams and Patterson.