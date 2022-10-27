Williams (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Commanders' injury report Thursday.
Williams has been sidelined with a knee injury over the past two weeks, though he did return to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday. The 28-year-old appears to be trending in the right direction after stringing together back-to-back limited sessions, and he'll have one more practice to improve his status before Sunday's game against the Colts. Williams has played 79 of his 88 snaps on special teams so far this season.
