Williams isn't listed on the Commanders' injury report Wednesday.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Williams was limited in Washington's first practice of Week 4 prep with an illness, per John Keim of ESPN.com. But the ensuing breakdown on the injury report didn't include Williams, whether it was the team's official site or the NFL communications site. As a result, Williams is poised to continue serving as the Commanders' third running back behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic on Sunday at Dallas, which so far has resulted in one carry for six yards on three offensive snaps through three games.
