Williams played one offensive snap and 12 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 28-22 win over Jacksonville.
Williams appears slated to keep hold of the No. 3 role behind Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic as long as Brian Robinson (knee) remains sidelined, but while the starters remain healthy he doesn't carry any fantasy value. It's possible that Williams could see some situational short-yardage work in the future, but there's also no guarantee he receives a single offensive touch Week 2 at Detroit.
