Williams (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Williams missed the team's Week 6 win over Chicago due to a knee injury he suffered against Tennessee a week prior. The veteran running back is trending towards a second straight absence, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before Washington needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.
