Williams took three carries for 13 yards and caught two of three targets for 28 yards in Saturday's 37-20 loss to San Francisco.

The 28-year-old journeyman has primarily played special teams this season and got four of his five touches Saturday after the Commanders had fallen behind by 16 points in the fourth quarter. He'll have a hard time matching this production unless Brian Robinson or Antonio Gibson misses time over the final two weeks of the regular season.