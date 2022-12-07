Williams had one carry for one-yard in Sunday's 20-20 tie against the Giants.
Williams saw just two snaps on offense while contributing 17 on special teams. The veteran running back has had a limited role this year, compiling a total of 77 yards on 11 carries in nine games. Firmly behind Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson, Williams will likely need an injury to occur to see his role increase.
