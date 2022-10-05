Williams rushed five times for 48 yards in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Williams operated as the Commander's No. 3 running back in the contest, playing just six of 74 offensive snaps. Through the first four weeks of the season, the 28-year-old veteran has recorded 54 yards on six rushing attempts. Williams will remain far off the fantasy radar in Week 5 when the Commanders host the Titans.
