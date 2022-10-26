Williams (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has missed back-to-back games due to a knee injury, so his return to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, is an encouraging sign. However, he'll likely have to log at least one full session over the next two days to be cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
