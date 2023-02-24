The Commanders signed Williams to a one-year contract extension Friday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Williams appeared in a career-high 13 games in 2022, his second season with Washington, and compiled 44 touches for 192 yards but failed to find the end zone. With Antonio Gibson (foot) and Brian Robinson (knee) out to end the year, Williams totaled 23 rushing attempts for 62 yards across 61 offensive snaps in Weeks 17 and 18. With Gibson and Robinson both still on their rookie deals in 2023, Williams figures to garner a similar depth role next season and will remain on the outskirts of fantasy relevancy.
