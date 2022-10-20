Williams (knee) did not practice Thursday, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Williams hasn't practiced since suffering his knee injury Oct. 9, and with just a Friday practice left this week it might be difficult for him to get back into game shape prior to Sunday's game against Green Bay. As the RB4 in Washington his absence likely wouldn't change anything for the Washington offense.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Non-participant Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Won't play Thursday night•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Still dealing with injury•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Won't return Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Makes most of six snaps•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: No listing Wednesday•