Williams (knee) was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Williams suffered the injury during Sunday's game with the Titans, and he was unable to return. His inability to participate, even if just an estimation, does not bode well for his status for Thursday's game with the Bears.
