Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has been dealing with a lingering knee issue that's caused him to miss four out of Washington's last five contests, but he's since logged full sessions in each of the team's practices heading into Sunday's matchup versus Houston. While the 28-year-old's availability remains unknown for certain, it appears like he'll be able to continue operating in his usual role as a special-teams contributor in Week 11.
