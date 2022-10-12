Williams (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game at Chicago, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.
Williams was forced out of Sunday's loss versus Tennessee early with a knee injury, and it now appears he'll need to sit out at least one full game as he recovers. Antonio Gibson could see more snaps on special teams as a result.
More News
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Still dealing with injury•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Won't return Sunday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Makes most of six snaps•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: No listing Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: Dealing with illness•
-
Commanders' Jonathan Williams: No touches in season opener•