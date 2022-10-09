Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Titans due to a knee injury.
Williams played primarily on special teams before leaving the contest in the second half due to a knee injury. The Commanders have a short week and play again Thursday, so the knee injury could hinder the running back's availability for Week 6 as well.
