Williams opened the offseason program working as Washington's No. 3 running back, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Williams has a real shot to keep the role heading into Week 1, but it wouldn't necessarily make him third in line for touches on offense. He's an experienced special teamer, which means the 29-year-old might technically be active over fellow RBs Chris Rodriguez and Jaret Patterson on gamedays even if one or both of the young backs is ahead of Williams in the pecking order for carries. All are behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, the returning top two in a Washington backfield that could be reevaluated under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.