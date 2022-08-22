Williams took four carries for 12 yards and one catch for nine yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City.

Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson handled the first half, while J.D. McKissic (groin) was unavailable. After that, Williams worked ahead of Jaret Patterson, who took two carries for one yard and a touchdown. Williams also played ahead of Patterson the previous week, but it isn't clear the Commanders will keep a fourth back behind Robinson, Gibson and McKissic.