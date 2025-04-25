The Commanders selected Conerly in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 29th overall.

Conerly (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) is an Oregon tackle who is a little light on anchor and reach (33 and 1/2-inch arms), but his on-field play was very good as an early-entrant two-year starter at left tackle. Conerly's strong collegiate play is largely explained by his athleticism, which is arguably elite or close to it thanks to a 5.05-second 40-yard dash and a borderline wacky 34.5-inch vertical. With Laremy Tunsil at left tackle it would seem that Conerly's best chance to play is at right tackle, where Andrew Wylie is the present competition.