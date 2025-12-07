Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings but will serve as the Commanders' emergency third quarterback.

Johnson has served as the Commanders' backup quarterback behind Marcus Mariota for the past three games, but the former will revert to the QB3 role due to the return of Jayden Daniels (left elbow). As the emergency QB3, Johnson will be permitted to see the field Sunday only in the event that both Daniels and Mariota were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.