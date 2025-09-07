Commanders' Josh Johnson: Inactive as emergency QB in Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants and will serve as Washington's emergency third quarterback.
Johnson is third on the QB depth chart behind Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, so he could serve as the emergency QB frequently this season. It would take both Daniels and Mariota becoming unavailable due to injury, illness, or ejection for Johnson to be eligible to enter Sunday's matchup.
