Johnson completed 15 of 23 passes for 198 yards without a touchdown or an interception in the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Day. He added 10 rushing yards on two carries.

Getting his first NFL start since 2021 with both Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand) unavailable, the 39-year-old Johnson was an effective game-manager for Washington but nothing more, even in a matchup against a weak Dallas defense. Daniels has already been ruled out for the rest of the season, but Mariota could be cleared to return in Week 18. If not, Johnson will likely be under center again versus the Eagles.