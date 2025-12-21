Johnson completed five of nine passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Saturday's 29-18 loss to the Eagles. He also had one rush for zero yards.

Johnson has served as the Commanders' emergency quarterback of the season, but he was the backup to Marcus Mariota (hand) for this contest with Jayden Daniels (elbow) sidelined. Mariota exited the game for a concussion check and hand injury early in the third quarter, with Johnson stepping in. He was able to move Washington down the field for a touchdown during garbage time late in the fourth quarter, but it would be a significant negative for all of the team's skill-position players if Johnson is the starter for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.