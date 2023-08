Kalu signed a contract with the Commanders on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Kalu had a workout with the team after practice and showed enough to earn the deal. The 27-year-old appeared in 16 games with the Titans last season, recording 42 tackles (24 solo), five passes defended and an interception. He'll now get to work trying to earn a depth role in Washington's secondary.