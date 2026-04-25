The Commanders selected Josephs in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 147th overall.

Josephs spent his entire four-year college career in Tennessee and was a full-time starter in 2025, when he posted 33 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass defenses across 11 games. He explodes off the jump and brings the physicality needed to compete against offensive linemen in the NFL, especially when attempting to beat the opposing man round the corner, but his tendency to act first before reading blocks or play design will need to be cleaned up. Josephs figures to serve in a rotational role at edge behind Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson.