Henry recorded 19 tackles 14 solo), two pass defenses and 1.5 sacks across 10 games during his 2023 rookie season.

The fifth-round pick made just one appearance before November, strictly playing special teams, but then got more playing time once the Commanders traded DEs Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Henry played at least 30 snaps on defense in each of the team's final seven games, but he won't necessarily have that kind of role in his second season with the Commanders presumably looking to upgrade their shaky group of edge defenders this spring.