Henry recorded four tackles (two solo) including 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed in Sunday's 31-19 loss versus the Giants.

Henry played a career-high 36 defensive snaps in Week 11, and he made the most of his increased playing time by posting the most productive game of his rookie year so far. He should continue to see an expanded role for the remainder of the campaign and thus more chances to show off his speed on the edge.