The Commanders selected Henry in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 137th overall.

The Commanders traded up to select Henry, who was a disruptive defensive lineman while at Clemson. Across his final three years with the Tigers, he tallied a combined 21.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Henry is known primarily for his hustle and football intelligence, making him a strong fit as a rotational defensive lineman for the Commanders.