Osborn (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Lions, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Osborn was also a healthy inactive for last weekend's wild-card win over Tampa Bay. The veteran wideout has played just once since being claimed off waivers by the Commanders on Dec.11. Washington's wideout corps against Detroit will consist of Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey.