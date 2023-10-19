Curl (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Curl appears to be on track to suit up Sunday at the Giants. He's had a phenomenal season up to this point, recording 9.2 tackles per game over Washington's first six weeks of 2023.
