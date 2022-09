Curl doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Curl missed the first two games of the season due to a thumb issue, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 3. The third-year safety has racked up 187 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions through his first two seasons in Washington and figures to reclaim his starting strong safety spot against Philadelphia.