Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Curl (ankle) has a good shot to play Sunday versus the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

After missing Washington's loss at San Francisco in Week 16 recovering from an ankle injury, it appears Curl could come back as soon as Week 17. Jeremy Reaves took on an expanded role at the 49ers and would probably retain that role if Curl again can't go, though.