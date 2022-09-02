Curl was diagnosed with a thumb injury Friday and may need surgery, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The defensive back sat out Saturday's preseason finale and was spotted Wednesday with his right arm in a sling, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury, though he did leave an Aug. 25 practice early with a member of the training staff. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera declined to comment Wednesday on whether or not Curl was in danger of missing the season opener. "We don't have to give you the injury report until next Wednesday, so we'll stay away from all that," he said. If Curl were to miss game action, Darrick Forrest would likely be the next man up, while rookie Percy Butler would operate as the backup.