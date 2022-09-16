Curl (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Curl didn't practice at all last week and was ultimately ruled out for the season opener. However, he returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and has a shot to make his season debut in Week 2. The third-year safety has totaled 187 tackles, nine pass defenses, three interceptions and three sacks across his first two seasons in Washington and figures to garner another sizable role when he clears his current thumb issue.