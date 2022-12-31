The Commanders downgraded Curl's (ankle) status for Sunday's contest against Cleveland from questionable to doubtful.
Curl was limited at all three of Washington's practices this week, but he appears likely to miss his second straight contest after logging 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps between Week 5 and Week 15. Jeremy Reaves stepped into Curl's starting role against San Francisco last week and will likely do so again Sunday against the Browns.
