Curl recorded seven tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Eagles.

Curl came up clutch for the Commanders in the second quarter when he forced the fumble on Kenneth Gainwell with the Eagles just three yards out from the endzone, which was recovered by defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis. Curl has played on every defensive snap this season and leads the team with 65 tackles. The 2020 seventh-round pick is well on his way to surpassing the 84 tackles he had last season.