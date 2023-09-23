Curl (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Curl originally drew a questionable designation due to an illness, but he has seemingly put that behind him. Barring any setbacks, he is in line to take on his usual role at safety alongside Darrick Forrest. The 2020 seventh-round pick has yet to miss a defensive snap through two games.
More News
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Expects big things from defense•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Returns from injury•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Sitting out versus Dallas•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Questionable for Week 18•