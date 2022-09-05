Curl recently underwent thumb surgery, but he hopes to be available for Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports reports.

Curl suffered the injury during the Commanders' second exhibition game and sat out the preseason finale. It's unclear when exactly the surgery occurred, but he appears to have avoided a significant issue. Nonetheless, Washington may still opt to be cautious and keep him sidelined for at least a game. If Curl were to miss game action, Darrick Forrest would likely be the next man up, while rookie Percy Butler would step into a backup role.