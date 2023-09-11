Curl recorded 10 tackles (eight solo, one for a loss) and a pass deflection in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

He also played on all 58 defensive snaps on Sunday. Curl played in just 12 games last season due to injuries but managed to finish third on the team with 88 total tackles. The 2020 seventh-round pick out of Arkansas emerged as a leader in his rookie year and will be a key piece for the Commanders' defense. They'll hit the road for Week 2 to take on the Broncos.