Curl registered 12 tickles (nine solo) and a tackle for loss during the 20-20 tie against the Giants on Sunday.

Curl led the team in both solo and total tackles, both of which were also new season highs for the safety. The 23-year-old played every defensive snap for the ninth straight game and has recorded at least five tackles in all but one game this season. Curl will look to maintain this production after the bye week in a rematch against the Giants.