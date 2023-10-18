Curl (ankle) was a limited participant at the Commanders' practice Wednesday.
Curl appears to have suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Falcons. Considering he was able to practice in any capacity to open the week, the safety seems likely to be able to play in Week 7 versus the Giants.
