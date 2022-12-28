Curl (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Curl missed last week's loss to the 49ers due to an ankle injury, but head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Curl has a good shot to play Sunday versus the Browns. His limited session Wednesday is a step in the right direction, but Curl will likely have to log at least one full practice to be cleared for Week 17.
More News
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Could return Sunday vs. Cleveland•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Officially out Saturday•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Slated to sit out Week 16•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Limited with injury•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Leads team in tackles•