Curl (ankle) was a limited participant during the Commanders' practice Tuesday.
Curl logged seven tackles while playing every defensive snap during Sunday's loss to the Giants, though it appears he came away from this contest with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old will now have two more opportunities to work his way back to full participation before Saturday's game against San Francisco. Otherwise, Kurl could be in jeopardy of sitting out for the first time since his Week 3 debut.
