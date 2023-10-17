Curl registered 11 tackles (eight solo) and three pass deflections in the Commanders' win against the Falcons on Sunday.
Curl logged double-digit tackles for the second time this season en route to Washington's third win of the year. The 24-year-old is currently on pace to set a new career high in tackles and will look to increase those numbers versus the Giants next week.
