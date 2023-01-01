Curl (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Browns.
Curl's inability to suit up shouldn't come as a surprise, as he was downgraded to doubtful Saturday after logging limited practices all week. In his absence, Jeremy Reaves should draw a start against Cleveland.
More News
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Limited to start Week 17 prep•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Could return Sunday vs. Cleveland•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Officially out Saturday•
-
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Slated to sit out Week 16•