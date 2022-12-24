Curl (ankle) has been ruled inactive for Saturday's game against the 49ers.
Curl won't suit up after dealing with an ankle injury that affected his practice participation Week 16. The 23-year-old's next chance to play will come against Cleveland on Sunday, Jan. 1. With Curl sidelined, expect Jeremy Reaves and/or Percy Butler to see increased usage alongside free safety Darrick Forrest.
