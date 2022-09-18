site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Kamren Curl: Out against Lions
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2022
Curl (thumb) is inactive Week 2 against Detroit.
While Curl was able to return to practice on a limited basis this week, his 2022 debut will have to be put on hold. Look for Darrick Forrest -- who recorded an interception in the opener -- to again operate as the primary strong safety.
