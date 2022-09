Curl (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Curl didn't practice at all this week, so his unavailability isn't surprising. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Friday that he's "pretty optimistic" Curl will only miss one game, but he followed that up by saying "but I'm not the doctor." In Curl's absence, expect Darrick Forrest to be thrust into the starting lineup.