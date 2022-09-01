Curl was seen with his arm in a sling while sitting out Washington's practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The exact nature and severity of Curl's apparent arm injury are still unclear, leaving his availability for the team's season opener against Jacksonville up in the air. The 2020 seventh-round pick recorded 99 tackles, one sack and five passes defended over 16 games with 14 starts last year, and he is expected to reprise a prominent role in the team's secondary this regular season. Second-year safety Darrick Forrest should likely step into a larger role if Curl is ultimately unable to suit up in Week 1.