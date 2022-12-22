Curl (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 49ers.
Curl was limited with an ankle injury during practice Tuesday and Wednesday before sitting out Thursday's shortened session. While the specifics of this issue are still unknown, the 23-year-old could be in jeopardy of missing his third game of the 2022 campaign. Curl has totaled 84 tackles since missing the first two weeks of the season with a thumb injury, so his potential absence would likely leave Percy Butler to take on a starting role alongside free safety Darrick Forrest.
