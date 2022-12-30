Curl (ankle) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Curl was unavailable for the Commanders' Week 16 loss to the 49ers while dealing with an ankle issue and his status is now in question for Sunday's matchup with the Browns. The safety was able to practice in a limited capacity this week, which does bode well for his chances to play versus Cleveland. If he is ultimately ruled out, Jeremy Reaves would likely get the start at strong safety.